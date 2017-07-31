Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has called on his players to accelerate their pre-season form to the level Alex Iwobi has attained, before the 2018 World Cup qualifying clash with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on September 1 in Uyo.Reacting to Iwobi’s super goal for Arsenal against Benfica in the Emirate Cup, Rohr urged all his players to raise their game in order to get the nod to play against the African champions next month.“I want all my players have to up their game during this pre-season to merit an invitation for the World Cup clash with Cameroon. The season starts on August 11 in Europe and there won’t be enough time to assess the players based on league form,” Rohr told a Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) source.“I will have to rely mainly on the pre-season form to select players who will feature against Cameroon. So I expect my players to be firing at full cylinder ahead of the season to get a call-up. I have been monitoring the pre-season of clubs with Nigerian players and this is with a view to picking in form players.”