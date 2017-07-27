Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for the immediate resignation of the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, saying he had failed to fulfil the campaign promises of his party in the state which included renovation of the Port Harcourt International Airport immediately after the elections.Publicity Secretary of the party in Rivers State, Mr Samuel Nwanosike, who made the call yesterday, in Port Harcourt, said that it was sad that two years into the administration of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government at the federal level, the Port Harcourt International Airport has remained at the level former President Goodluck Jonathan renovated it.He said: “Look at the Port Harcourt International Airport, which he used as a campaign tool against the government of Jonathan, two years later, nothing has been done since Amaechi became minister other than what former President Jonathan did in the past.” He said that the Minister of Transportation had not been able to attract any federal presence to a state he represents at the federal cabinet, adding that the only railway project that had been commissioned by the Ministry of Transportation was the one completed by former President Jonathan.The PDP’s spokesman in the state, Mr Nwonosike, also berated Amaechi over a reported move to privatize Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, which led to a nationwide protest by workers in the Ports, saying that it was the same way Amaechi sold valuable assets of the state while he was governor. “Having looked at Amaechi’s activities, I have come to the conclusion that he has failed and should resign,” he said. The APC, in its response by the state Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Finebone, dismissed the allegation by the PDP, saying that Amaechi was performing as Minister. “The APC will not want to believe that Nwanosike, the Publicity Secretary of PDP is calling for the resignation of Amaechi on account of non-performance. The truth is that Nigerians know and can easily attest that Amaechi as Minister of Transportation is performing excellently.The PDP members know this except Nwanosike and it is indeed a pity,” he said. Meantime, Executive Director of Integrity Group Mr Livingstone Wechie has called on acting President Yemi Osibanjo to shun invitation by the Rivers State Government to commission projects in the state, today.Livingtone in a statement said the projects to be commissioned did not allegedly follow due process of award, adding that the Professor Osibanjo should not be seen affirming alleged illegality by his visit to commission the projects.