The All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed that the health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari has largely been responsible for the inability of the party to hold its constitutionally mandated mid-term non elective convention, but assured that processes leading to the programme will begin on Saturday, July 29.The party also said it has set up a nine member committee headed by Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir elRufai to define and work out a “shared understanding” of what it meant by restructuring as contained in its manifesto in other to give a clearer understanding of the issue.Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Zamfara state governor who addressed newsmen at the end of a meeting between the governors elected on the platform of the party and the National Working Committee however said that the the party has decided to meet with the Acting President to discuss the issue and fix a suitable date for the convention.When reminded of an earlier promise to meet with the Acting President after their meeting in May, Yari said even though the President is supposed to be present at the convention as leader of the party, they will still meet with the Acting President to decide on a date.He however noted that they were conscious of the fact the Acting President is playing a double role of he at the moment and therefore has a very busy schedule.He explained that in view of the relationship between the executive and the legislature and the need to forge a cordial relationship within the hierarchy of the party, they decided that principal officers of the National Assembly will henceforth be part of the regular meeting with the leadership of the party.In his opening remarks, National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun said the turn out of the governors for the meeting was a clear indication that it was becoming an avenue to mobilize opinion towards the smooth running of the party.Governors at the meeting include Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara, Nasir elRufai of Kaduna, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano, while the deputy governors of Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger and Borneo represented their governors.Governors of Ondo, Sokoto, Bauchi, Yobe, Adamawa, Kwara, Edo, Oyo and Katsina states were not present at the meeting and were not represented.