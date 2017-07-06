

Fearless preacher, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, who has been silent on national matters for a while, has voiced out again on the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mbaka said he had a vision that there was an uncontrollable cry in Aso Rock, and that he saw the Nigerian flag burning.

He stated this during a weekly programme entitled 'E No Dey Again' held on Wednesday, July 4.



The cleric further said that in the vision, he was at a meeting in Aso Rock, in which former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida was in attendance.



"I asked him (IBB) a question about Buhari but he told me to forget it. There is cry like rain in Aso Rock and in the north. In the spirit world, Nigerian flag is burning. Within a short time what is hidden will be revealed," he said.



Mbaka said the Holy Spirit has instructed him to stop trying to help the situation since the people in Aso Rock have failed to listen to him.



"People/the elites already have their visas on hand, when the problem starts, it is the poor that will perish," he added.



Mbaka recalled that he warned Buhari that there was a plot to kill him but he said nobody listened to him.



He also said before the President travelled, God told him to go and pray for him (Buhari) but the same Aso Rock people prevented him from seeing the President.