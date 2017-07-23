 Results of Lagos LG Polls: APC in cruise control | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Early returns from yesterday’s local government elections showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was having an easy ride in all parts of the state.

At press time, the party’s candidates had won the chairman position in Lagos Island LG, Badagry West LCDA, Epe LG, Eredo LCDA, Onigbongbo LCDA; Lagos Island East LCDA; Ikorodu LG, Ikorodu West LCDA; Badagry LG; and Ejigbo LCDA

Below are details of the results:


Badagry West LCDA

APC : 5300 votes . PDP : 935 votes.

Ikorodu West LCDA

3068 votes

PDP: 555 votes.


Agboyi-Ketu LCDA

APC 10,701 votes

PDP1,759 votes.


Lagos Island
Adetoyese Olusi (APC) 14,692

Yisa Ismail (PDP) 925

Kasumu Olanrewaju (LP) 1211

Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA
Atanda Lawal (APC) 7120

Samuel Akinwole (PDP) 756

Mohammed Jubril (LP) 542

Eredo LCDA
Rasal Saliu (APC) 10910

Kunle Ayantuga 737

Epe LG
Dayo Adesanya (APC) 21441

Omobibi (LP) 948

Lagos Island East
Kamal Olawale (APC) 9060

Adebayo Temitope (PDP) 1128

 Onigbongbo LCDA
Hakeem Olayemi (Accord Party ) 842

Oke Babatunde (APC) 1631

 Badagry West LCDA

Bello Joseph (APC) 5332

Setonji Ojugbele (PDP) 935

Ejigbo LCDA
Bello Oloyede (APC)4876

Akinlude (PDP) 179

Ikeja LG
Alabi Balogun (APC) 6191

Olowolagba Omolara (PDP) 990

Badagry LG
APC 3990

PDP1281

Accord 1597

Ojokoro
Ward-A

Chairman

APC: 1,351

PDP: 156

Councillor

APC: 1,351

PDP: 156

Ojokoro Ward-B
Chairman

APC: 912

PDP: 169

ACCORD: 103

Councillor

APC: 880

PDP: 172

ACCORD: 150

Ojokoro Ward-C
Chairman

APC: 1,786

PDP: 178

LP: 085

ACCORD: 11

Councillor

APC: 1,757

PDP: 196

LP: 070

ACCORD: 13

Ojokoro Ward-D
Chairman

APC: 1,380

PDP: 133

Councillor

APC: 1,432

PDP: 151

Ojokoro Ward-E
Chairman

APC: 2,080

PDP: 333

Councillor

APC: 2,060

PDP: 040

Ojokoro Ward-F

Chairman

APC: 1,233

PDP: 119

Councillor

APC: 1,205

PDP: 129

Ojokoro Ward-G
Chairman

APC: 978

PDP: 152

LP: 082

AA: 04

Councillor

APC: 981

PDP: 130

LP: 088

AA: 05



An early morning downpour and voter’s apathy yesterday had hampered the commencement of the election at 8am as proposed in the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Developments Areas (LCDAs).

It was an anti climax to months of painstaking preparation by the Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retired)-led State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

The rain and the attendant flood in parts of the state prevented electoral officials from reaching their duty posts on time.

Thus, accreditation and voting which were supposed to commence at 8am began much beyond the scheduled time and only when the rain subsided.

Besides, many registered voters chose to stay indoors.

Only a few bothered to go out and vote except in areas where opposition parties tried to have a foothold.

They include Mushin, Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ojo, Coker Aguda, Itire-Ikate, Agboyi-Ketu, and some parts of Ikorodu.

Youths turned the roads to temporary football ‘pitches’.

Some party officials attributed the low turnout to inadequate electoral awareness by the LASIEC.

But Justice Philips dismissed any such suggestion, saying adequate publicity was carried out.

She admitted that these was delay in the commencement of the elections in some areas, which said was caused by rain.

She told reporters at Old Yaba Road while monitoring some polling units the area that the rain affected the movement of electoral materials.

She said all eligible voters would be allowed to exercise their right as there were enough materials.

“We are addressing the situation and we are assuring that everybody in the affected areas will vote once people have been accredited and are on the queue, they will be allowed to vote even after 3pm,” she said.

She expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct in most areas.

Phillips said there were a few cases of violence but said security agents had quelled the situation.

Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Segun Adewale blamed LASIEC for ‘disappointing’ Lagosians.

He said the late arrival of voting materials discouraged some people from voting after waiting for hours at the polling station for voting materials to come.

He also accused supporters of the ruling APC of harassing people.

“People were harassed by members of the ruling APC, my own sister was beaten up and people could not vote before the end of the exercise,” he claimed.

Kebbi State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker Buhari Ailero, who led Election Observers from other states, hailed the peaceful conduct of the poll.

Ailero confirmed that the election materials were distributed on time to the polling units.

He urged political parties to do more in mobilizing voters in subsequent elections.

Twelve parties – Accord Party (AP); Action Alliance (AA); Alliance for Democracy ( AD ); All Progressives Congress ( APC ); Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ); Labour Party ( LP ); All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA ); United Democratic Party (UDP); United Progressive Party (UPP); Kowa Party ( KP ); National Action Council ( NAC ); and Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM).

