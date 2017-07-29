The IPOB leader made this statement while addressing over 4,000 Pro Biafra supporters in Owerri, Imo State capital.





He said that the only solution to Nigeria problem. was to conduct referendum on the agitation for Biafra Republic.





He also alleged that some royal fathers’ in Igboland have been bribed to denounce Biafra and dissociate themselves from IPOB.





Kanu used the opportunity to tell Governor Rochas Okorocha, to prepare to pack out from government House to Jos.





He said: “We are in the land of Biafra. I have come to Owerri to spread the good news of the coming of Biafra Republic. I don’t want you people to be deceived. Restructuring does not have any meaning and I want you people to go and tell Ohanaeze Ndigbo.





“There is no freedom in Nigeria. All their children are abroad studying and enjoying good environment.





“Only referendum can solve the problems of Nigeria. Power devolution is not the solution. Resource control is not our problem. What we need is Biafra. They are going about deceiving our people in the name of restructuring.





“I want to say it again. There will be no election in Anambra and there will be no election in 2019, in Igboland. And there will be election in Imo state.





“Go and tell Rochas Okorocha that I am a child of God. I want you people to tell him that he will leave Government House in 2019 and go back to Jos where he came from. Let him get ready.





“Last week Wednesday, the Hausa gave huge monies to our traditional rulers to denounce Biafra and now some of them are going about talking against our struggle for the Republic of Biafra.





“I want to tell them that Biafra is very close and I want you people to show them that by not voting in the coming elections in Anambra.





“I will deliver Rochas Okorocha and show him the right thing to do.”