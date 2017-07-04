 Reps summon Fashola over comments on budget | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Reps summon Fashola over comments on budget

12:53 PM 0
A+ A-

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Works/Power/Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to explain why he described members of the National Assembly as having “stark and worrisome knowledge” of the budget process.


Lawmakers are angry over Fashola’s comments on the 2017 budget, which they say are meant to incite Nigerians against the legislature.

The House said the minister was part of the discussions that produced the budget.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top