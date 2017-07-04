The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Works/Power/Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to explain why he described members of the National Assembly as having “stark and worrisome knowledge” of the budget process.Lawmakers are angry over Fashola’s comments on the 2017 budget, which they say are meant to incite Nigerians against the legislature.The House said the minister was part of the discussions that produced the budget.