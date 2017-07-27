The House of Representatives has approved the devolution of more powers to states.

The approval on Thursday was part of the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution.





The amendment seeks to alter the second schedule, part I & II to move certain items to the Concurrent Legislative List to give more legislative powers to States.





It also delineates the extent to which the federal legislature and state assemblies can legislate on the items that have been moved to the concurrent legislative list.”





​Recall that the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday rejected the proposal for devolution of p​ower.





​Senate, however, approved independent candidature for the country’s electoral process.

Before now, only political parties could sponsor candidates for elections in the country.





The development means candidates can now vie for elective positions without joining a party.