The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence has met with the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu over the cash recovered in an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Sani Jaji, who spoke to the media at the end of the meeting, the parley with the boss of the anti-graft agency was part of the investigation into the more than 43 million dollars recovered from the apartment.

“Although there may have been silence over the huge cash haul uncovered in Osborne Towers, the matter is by no means forgotten,” he said.

Amid unclear circumstances surrounding the ownership of the cash, the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos subsequently granted its final forfeiture to the Federal Government.

Justice Muslim Hassan, who had on April 13 granted a temporary forfeiture of the $43m, N23m and £27,800 ordered its permanent forfeiture after no one appeared to provide concrete evidence of ownership.