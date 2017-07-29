

In a video posted on Facebook, Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri extensively explained why he visited Abuja house in London.

He went further to condemn the Buhari-led administration saying it is hypocritic and full of sycophants. He also criticised the fact that the presidential jet has been parked for more than 80 days incurring unnecessary charges, pointing out that the money being 'wasted' there can instead be used to pay 2,000 Nigeria workers who are being owed.

Watch the video below.



