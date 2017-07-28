Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has visited the Abuja House in London, where President Muhammadu Buhari is currently staying.

Omokri posted images of himself in front of the building and said he was a “pilgrim”.

He wrote on his Twitter page: “If pilgrims to Mecca can get dollars at concessionary rate of ₦200 to $1, I also demand mine because I am a pilgrim to Abuja House, London!”

Recall that Omokri had mocked Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, for not posting videos of Governors’ visit to the President.

Buhari has been staying at the Abuja House since he left Nigeria May 7 for health reasons, for the second time this year.



