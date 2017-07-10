Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has said that Nigeria is “rudderless”, because the President Muhammadu Buhari administration spent two years blaming his former boss.

Omokri stated this on his Twitter page, as he mocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), for losing Saturday’s Osun West senatorial by-election to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

In a series of tweets, he mentioned current issues bedeviling the country at the moment and claims they all happened because Buhari did not tackle them as soon as he got into office.

Omokri wrote: “This is the type of results you get after wasting two years blaming @GEJonathan. There are limits to propaganda.

“Unprecedented flood with no solution, secession threats, quit notices, hyperinflation, Naira losing value. Under PMB, Nigeria is rudderless!

“Nigeria now sees what occurs when ‘my ambition isn’t worth the blood of any Nigerian’ is replaced by ‘dog and baboon’ll be soaked in blood’!”