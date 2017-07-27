The District Superintendent of West and Central Africa District, of Apostolic Faith Church, Rev. Emmanuel Adeniran has condemned the quit notice recently given to Igbos living in northern Nigeria by Arewa Youth Coalition Forum and sued for unity among Nigerians.Adeniran made the call while addressing journalists on the church forthcoming national Annual Convention scheduled for Sunday, 6th August through 27 at the church camp ground in Faith-City, Igbesa, Ogun State with the theme: “Behold He Cometh, Be Ready.”He said it was regrettable that some people would deliberately build up hatred against fellow Nigerians. He added that such quit notices were not in the interest of the unity of the country.In his words: “We should love one another, let us stop the rule of threat to ourselves but encourage ourselves towards good nation building, be less of negative and more of positive and by the grace of God when we come out with positive behaviours, positive statements that can encourage development rather than inflame the environment.’’“We need one another, this country is created for all of us and it can accommodate all of us if we decide to live together in peace and stop sending inflammatory statement that can put all of us in trouble.