'Gangnam Style,' the megahit of South Korea's Psy has lost the number one spot as YouTube most-watched video after five years.





The song, released in 2012 received 2,894,387,295 views till date but was still overtaken today by the heartwarming track 'See You Again' from the film Furious 7 by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth.





As at today, the heartwarming track has 2,895,253,744 views on YouTube, more than Gangnam Style's 2,894,387,295 views.





The third most-watched YouTube video of all time is Justin Bieber's 'Sorry', released a year ago with 2,635,516,833 views.





'See You Again' was a song dedicated to Paul Walker and was included in the Furious 7 soundtrack after he died in 2013 when his Porsche crashed and burst into flames.