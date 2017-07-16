Peter Okoye of the popular Nigerian pop group, PSquare on Sunday expressed his desire to switch nationalities due to the government's failures since 1960.
Read what he posted on social media below...
And our Government been failing us since 1960 #SMH— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) July 16, 2017
Dear FG, for your information! All the Shame way una dey bring for dis our country na we dey entertainers dey cover una Nash! Ndi ala #SMH— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) July 16, 2017
Sometimes am ashamed to be called a Nigerian because this people😏 Tufia kwa👎🏽 Another Nationality Loading...... 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇬🇭🇮🇪🇩🇪🇨🇭🇨🇩🇦🇴🇹🇿 #shame— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) July 16, 2017
