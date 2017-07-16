 Psquare set to dump Nigeria for another country | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Psquare set to dump Nigeria for another country

Peter Okoye of the popular Nigerian pop group, PSquare on Sunday expressed his desire to switch nationalities due to the government's failures since 1960.

