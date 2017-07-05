Anthony Joshua has been told there are two bids on the table from Nigeria to stage his world heavyweight title rematch against Wladimir Klitschko, according to The Sun.His promoter Eddie Hearn has been sifting through mega-money offers to put the fight on in Nigeria’s capital Abuja and a decision is expected early next week on where and if the clash goes ahead.Hearn said, “There has been big interest from Nigeria, we have had two approaches to stage it in Abuja and we are going through the contracts.“Some of the offers we have received have been huge, it’s a lot more money to box outside of the UK.“China has been on . . . Dubai has been on, they are all keen to get him on in those places.“So it’s just a case really of looking at all the offers and getting to the root of the ones that are real and not so real, the ones with the money that is secure and those that are not so secure and then making a decision.”Hearn feels Klitschko will want a special one-off event to climb in the ring again in a bid to avenge his 11th round defeat to Joshua in one of the most thrilling world heavyweight title fights of all time.He added, “After speaking to Wladimir’s manager Bernd Boente I really get the feeling that Wladimir wants a special worldwide event for any rematch not just ‘How much money is it? OK, let’s do it’.Meanwhile, Klitschko has told Joshua he will only agree to a rematch if it is abroad, The Mirror reports.Las Vegas is favourite to stage a second showdown and Hearn claims Klitschko does not want to fight again in the UK after losing their Wembley spectacular.Hearn had reserved October 28 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and will hold that date for Joshua’s IBF mandatory defence against Kubrat Pulev if the rematch falls through.“Vegas is the front runner,” said Hearn. “The next two weeks will settle it.“I believe Klitschko will do it if it’s abroad, but I don’t think he wants to box in Cardiff. I think he feels like he’s done that.”