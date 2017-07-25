President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the people of Kajuru Local Government area of Kaduna State where several people were killed recently, to stop reprisal attacks.The state Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, one of the governors who visited President Buhari in London said, the President was disturbed with the recent clash between Fulani and Hadara people of the area.The governor, however, assured that perpetrators of the attacks would face the full wrath of the law.Police had last week confirmed that 32 persons were killed in the attacks that followed assault on a young man and subsequent killing of his father by some youths.El-Rufai, who visited Kajuru community on Tuesday in company of the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau (retd), told the warring parties to forgive themselves and allow the government take charge of their security.He said: “on Sunday, I was with President Muhammadu Buhari in London, where we went to visit him. The President told me he was sad when he read about the clashes in the news.“So, the President has asked me to commiserate with you over the lives lost and plead with you to forgive one another. But, I can assure you that those behind the incidents would be brought to book. The police commissioner has told me they have identified the perpetrators and would ensure they are adequately punished.”