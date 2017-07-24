The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has hinted that President Muhammadu Buhari may return in two weeks, BBC reports.

According to the BBC, Okorocha said he “expects President Buhari to return home from the UK within the next two weeks.”

The governor disclosed that the President is in high spirits and fully engaged in discussions about his home country

Recall that it was earlier reported that Okorocha revealed what transpired during an emergency meeting Buhari had with leaders and Governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday night in London.

The President’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, quoted Okorocha as saying: “We spent more than an hour with PMB and it was very clear from the discussions that he followed developments at home very closely.”

After initially spending over 50 days on medical vacation in London, the President had in May returned to the United Kingdom, UK, for follow-up medical check-up and is yet to return.