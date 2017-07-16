President Muhammadu Buhari is keen on returning home from London as early as possible to quell speculations about him, highly placed sources said last night.He is already weighing two options on his return from the United Kingdom where he is recuperating.One is: be back in two weeks time while the other is to apply for his accumulated annual leave to enable him complete his medicals before returning to his desk.But he has given Acting President Yemi Osinbajo full backing in respect of all the steps taken to keep the government on course.Osinbajo on Thursday engaged the leadership of the National Assembly in a fresh round of talks to mend the fence with the legislative arm.Investigation revealed that Buhari and some of his associates were worried by speculations about his medical trip and are now disposed to clearing the air on his well being.This development, sources said, largely accounted for the recent visit to the President in London by Osinbajo and some kitchen cabinet members or loyalists.The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami(SAN), the Director-General of the Department of State Security Service(DSS), Mallam Lawan Daura, and the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu are among those who have visited the President.One of the sources said that apart from checking on the health of the President, one of the issues which cropped up was his return.It was gathered that Buhari’s mindset was quick recovery and commitment to his pledges to the nation.The source said: “There are two options being considered. One of it is the likely return of the President within the next two weeks to put all speculations on his health to rest, and for him to decide some outstanding issues.“The alternative is to apply for his accumulated annual leave to complete his medicals and the last leg of his recuperation before coming back to his desk.“In spite of the fact that the President’s notice to the National Assembly is still subsisting, his return might douse tension in the country including intra-cabinet intrigues.”Responding to a question, the source said: “I think none of the options has been agreed on.”Sources also confirmed that the Buhari and Osinbajo actually met for an hour on Tuesday.“They had a robust audience and the President told Osinbajo, “any decision you take, you have my backing. Make sure you keep the country united.” The President has full confidence in his deputy,” one of the sources said.“And the Acting President has been loyal and sustaining the vision of the President.”On the latest meeting between the Acting President and principal officers of the National Assembly, a source said: “Osinbajo is trying to bridge the communication gap between the Executive and the Legislature. This was why he met with the leaders of the National Assembly.“I can assure you that a truce is likely. The only outstanding matter is the fate of the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu which only the President will decide.“At the Thursday session, issues bordering on the budget, compliance with resolutions and summons and others were mutually discussed.”