The Presidency has confirmed the visit of a delegation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors and leaders, to see ailing President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja House, London on Sunday.

“President @MBuhari this afternoon received a delegation of APC Governors and leaders in Abuja House, London.

“The delegation hosted to lunch by the President incl Party Chairman John Oyegun; Govs of Imo, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa, & Min @ChibuikeAmaechi

“The President sends his best wishes to all Nigerians. He will be back to Nigeria as soon as his doctors give the go-ahead,” it wrote.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed that the President had indeed received a delegation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which comprised national leadership of the party and its governors. this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, and said that the delegation was led by National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.





Adesina, who spoke to the delegation while they were with the president, via telephone, quoted one of them, Governor Rochas Okorocha as saying that Buhari was “very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour.





“The governor said that the party delegation spent more than an hour with Buhari over lunch, and that it was very clear from the discussions that he followed developments at home very closely.

“He said that the president was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each governor about affairs in his state.

“He also said that Buhari asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, about the state of the railways.

“When asked to react to all the negative things being said about him, the president just laughed, describing such negative reports as lies.’’

According to the statement, Okorocha said Buhari was completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies.

“He, instead, sent his best wishes to Nigerians.’’

“Nigerians have no cause to worry at all as the president will be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light.

“By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling.

“All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time,’’ the statement quoted Okorocha as saying.

The statement said Governors Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Yahaya Bello of Kogi, were also in the delegation.





Buhari left the country May 7 for further medical check-ups in the UK.