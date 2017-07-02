Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has urged Nigerians to eschew all forms of violence, criminal acts and behaviour capable of dividing the country.He made the call on Sunday in Sokoto at a one-day National Prayer Rally organised by Nigeria Prays.“We should value the lives of our fellow human beings that God has created for a purpose. May we never take lives with impunity.“We are offering fervent prayers that Nigerians will never raise their hands against one another.“They should love one another irrespective of religious, ideological, political and ethnic affinities,” he added.Gowon, the National Convener, Nigeria Prays, appealed to Nigerians to collectively pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.He also urged Nigerians to pray for the Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and leaders at all levelsHe solicited for sustained prayers for peace, unity and socio-economic prosperity of Nigeria.Gowon said: “Prayer can solve problems better and faster than soldiers, as well as physical weapons of war.“I have no doubt in my heart that God will honour our collective prayer and intercession for our dear nation, as well as heal our nation of insecurity.“May we experience abundance of God’s mercy and showers of blessings over our lives and our nation as we raise our voices in heartfelt prayers today in Sokoto, ‘’ he said.The former head of state commended Sokoto State Government for its support, involvement and generosity to ensure the success of the rally.The North-West Zonal Coordinator of Nigeria Prays, Bishop Godwin Okafor, said the rally was organized to seek for sustained peace, unity and stability of Nigeria.NAN