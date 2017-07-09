The residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to save them from incessant cult clashes in the community which have resulted in the loss of lives.Specifically, the residents alleged that policemen and other security agents were members of the cult group. The development, according to them, made the fight against cultism difficult for the security agencies in the state.Speaking on behalf of the Akure community in Akure on Sunday, a former Ambassador to Greece and Asiwaju of Akure Kingdom, Prof. Olu Agbi, said Akure remains a peaceful community, accommodating and safe for investors to stay.Agbi said the investigations have revealed that non-indigenes were mostly members of the secret cults that had been disturbing the peace of the community in the recent times, saying the Deji-in-Council was already looking into the development.He said, “Reports reaching us indicate that some law enforcement agents are members of these secret cults which have made the fight against cultism difficult for the top hierarchy of the security agencies.“Security sources told us that Eiye security men in the force would release their members if brought to the police station while Aiye law enforcement agents would do the same to their members.“We ask the IGP to purge the police of the secret cult members so that the war against cultism and other crimes could be meaningful. We call of the Ondo State Police Command to monitor its men posted to the anti-cultism squad so that we will not have cultists masquerading as police officers.”“We urge the setting up of anti-cultism squad in each of the police divisions in the state capital. Landlords and land owners must screen those to be given their properties so that it would not be converted to kidnappers’ den or cultists’ abode. Any property owners who contravene this must be made to face the full wrath of the law.“We appeal to those with uncompleted buildings to secure their properties and make sure they clear the bushes around them so as not to be converted to den of criminals.”The former Ambassador also disclosed that the Deji-in-Council has set up a security committee headed by Chief Elemo of Akure Kingdom, High Chief Segun Adedipe to liaise with relevant security agencies to monitor the perpetrators of the notorious act and bring them to book.He urged that residents of the town to remain calm that the Deji-in-Council would definitely address the problem.