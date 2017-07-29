The Enugu State Police Command on Saturday called for more collaboration with residents of the state through its distress call numbers and social media addresses.The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that members of the public should collaborate with the police to sustain the tempo of peace in the state.“The command’s control room numbers are: 08032003702;08075390883; 08086671202 and 08098880172 for prompt and necessary action.“Also, our social media platforms – Facebook: facebook.com/EnuguStatePolice; Twitter: twitter@enugupolice and Email: enugustatepolice@gmail.com,’’ he said.Amaraizu urged residents of the state to be law abiding by not taking laws into their hands, but endeavour to report any issue regarding threat to peace in their environments to the nearest police station.“The command is also advising members of the public to report any suspicious person, groups and gathering in their neighbourhoods through the distress call numbers or the social media platforms.“Members of the public should not tamper with any suspicious object discovered anywhere, either in the farm, house or road, but should report promptly to the nearest police station,’’ he advised.The spokesman said that the command would continue its partnership with sister security agencies to keep the tempo of crime and criminality at its lowest ebb in the state.