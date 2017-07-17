The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has vowed to end the menace of kidnapping, robbery and other crimes on the Abuja/Kaduna Expressway.A statement by force spokesman Jimoh Moshood said Idris spoke after a sensitisation and mobilisation visit to communities, military and police personnel deployed in the 209km highway, at the weekend.The statement reads: “Concerned with cases of kidnappings, robberies and other crimes on the Abuja-Kaduna road, the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, in June, deployed an additional 600 officers of Special Intervention Forces, comprising Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter Terrorism Units, Federal Highway Patrol Teams, Safer Highway Patrols, Intelligent Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS), Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Anti-Kidnapping Units, in the road.“Their mandate is to root out these vicious kidnap-for-ransom and robbery gangs and render the highway safe.“The operations have been yielding positive results. Consequently, the IGP, on July 13, began an official visit to officers deployed in the road.“He also did an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation on the Abuja/Kaduna/Kano highways to ensure high alertness of officers there.“The IGP also addressed the communities and other stakeholders in the towns and villages along the road, on the need to be vigilant and cooperate with policemen.“At Suleja, the IGP visited the Emir of Suleja, Alhaji Muhammad Awwal Ibrahim, to commiserate with him on the flood disaster in his domain.”