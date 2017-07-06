Ten bandits have reportedly attacked a bullion van on Akure-Ondo Expressway at Ireje village in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State.Eyewitness said the robbers rode in two vehicles and opened fire on the bullion van at 1 p.m yesterday.The bullion van was said to belong to a new generation banks.It was reportedly loaded with a huge sum of money.Sources said the operation was not successful as the robbers were unable to break into the bullion.A villager, who spoke in confidence, said the hoodlums attacked the bullion van on its way to Ondo town from Akure, the state capital.According to her, at 1 p.m, the residents heard sporadic gunshots.She said after the operation, the robbers ran into the bush with some injured policemen.Police spokesman Femi Joseph, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the police prevented the robbers from stealing the money in the bullion van.He said no policeman was killed in the attack but confirmed that some were injured.