The police in Niger State have arrested two persons allegedly responsible for the kidnap of students of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna.

He said: “When the issue of getting a Dubai job came up, my parents could not afford the N750,000 demanded from us, and Abraham raised the issue of kidnapping which led us to this predicament.



I have dragged my family’s name in mud. I am well-brought up but I can’t factor what led me to this act. I pray my parents will forgive me.” Jatto confessed that they rented a two-bedroom apartment behind the trade fair complex to keep their victims.