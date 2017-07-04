About nine persons, mostly secondary school boys, have been arrested for organizing India hemp festival in Kwara State.The arrested persons were of “secondary school age.”





According to the Sun, police of the Adewole Divisional station, said the culprits were rounded up in Aiyetoro ASA Dam area of Ilorin, on Tuesday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

He said, “I have just received the report and I cannot confirm the number of those that were arrested. It happened under the jurisdiction of the ‘D’ Division under Adewole but by tomorrow (Wednesday), the issue will be clearer.”

Also speaking on the development, National President of Ilorin Emirate Descendant Progressive Union, IEDPU, Alhaji Abdulhamid Adi, said, “About few days ago, the organisers pasted posters informing that they wanted to hold an Indian hemp festival where they will smoke hemp for a whole day.

“When we heard of it, we wrote them that they should not do such and also informed the police who also wrote to them but they insisted.

” On the said day, they started smoking hemp and the police swung into action and arrested nine of them. Since then, we have been having pressures from high quarters to release them but we refused.

” We later gave them three options which include for them to be handed over to NDLEA for them to be rehabilitated; for them to be locked up with the police and charged to court the following day but they opted for the last option.”