In the bid to end heartbreaks, loneliness, and the frustration to get loyal spouses, some Japanese men have now found true love and peace with silicone sex dolls.Photos below show how these men spend time indoor and outdoor with their companion (sex dolls).
According to reports, around 2,000 of the life-like dolls which are sold in Japan cost around £4,600. It comes with adjustable fingers, removable head, and life-like genitals.
