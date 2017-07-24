Yusuf Buhari is pictured with APC delegation led by the National Chairman, John Oyegun, Gov Rocharles Okorocha, Gov ElRufau, Gov Yahaya Bello, Gov Almakura and Rotimi Amaechiin Abuja House London after the meeting with President Buhari yesterday, July 23.
PHOTOS: Yusuf Buhari Pictured With APC Governors, Leaders After Meeting With The President In London
