The Osun State Police command have arrested one Mrs Omotayo Salawudeen, 39, for allegedly killing her husband, 43 year old Salawudeen Hakeem, just because he married a second wife.

The state commissioner of police, Olafimihan Adeoye, disclosed this while speaking with journalists today on the achievement of his command for the months of June and mid July.





According to CP Adeoye, the incident happened at the couple's home at No.11, Adeniran street, Hallelujah Estate, Osogbo. The police Commissioner said his men acted upon the receipt of a case of murder which was lodged at Dada Estate Divisional Police Headquarters by one Engineer Salawudeen Jimoh of No, 37 Engineer Adesina Salawudeen Street Osogbo, adding that his men who swung into action immediately, carried out comprehensive investigations.

The investigations carried out led to the arrest of the deceased wife, Omotayo Salawudeen and her co-plotter, Oladapo Dolapo, a hired assassin. The assassin Oladapo, an ex-convict who just gained his freedom from Ilesa prison about four months ago was contacted by Mrs. Omotayo Salawudeen at Sabo Area of Osogbo to kill her husband on the ground that her husband married a second wife and she offered to pay N10, 000, 00 for the job as against the N300, 000. 00 earlier demanded by Oladapo.





“Having concluded their plans, the duo exchanged numbers while Mrs. Omotayo later called Oladapo to inform him of her husband’s whereabouts. Mrs. Omotayo Salawudeen took Oladapo through the kitchen and hid him inside a store in their apartment. When the husband came, the wife signaled her guest (Oladapo) and immediately,Mrs. Omotayo Salawudeen used pillow to cover her husband’s mouth while Oladapo Dolapo, a musician from Ejigbo, stabbed him to death in his chest”, the CP said.

Meanwhile, after the killing, Oladapo wrote some inscriptions such as “NO PRICE NO PAY”, “AXE AYE” “FORGIVENESS IS A SIN” on the wall and door respectively under the disguise that the killing was carried out by cultists.

“The wife made an outcry after Oladapo had gone to raise alarm that suspected assassins have killed her husband”.

The duo of Mrs Salawudeen who had sometimes gone to her rival’s house with a petrol keg with a threat to burn her hands down, and her partner in crime Oladapo Dolapo have been arrested and being subjected to further investigations.