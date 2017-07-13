A man has been arrested by police in Lagos for allegedly selling his young wife and daughter to ritualists for the sum of N270,000

A Lagos-based realtor, AdaSlim shared the photos and video on her Instagram page. In one of the videos, the suspect's mother in-law is heard demanding for her daughter and granddaughter.

Read her post below





"Am sooo traumatized now!! Jeeezz....got bk to a crowded str ...got scared if my house was on fire. Behold this boy just sold his wife and daughter for N270k to "ritualists" no doubt "Body organs buyers"

Beside him is d poor old mother of the wife....she is asking for her daughter & grand-daughter.

This is no BS i made dis video myself....seems like a blogger's story bt 1st time to witness this real life.

Nigeria nigeria my country God help us.

Pls pray for the safety of the woman and her daughter may God grant them divine escape in Jesus name...LORD HAVE MERCY"

More photos and video below




