A Lagos-based realtor, AdaSlim shared the photos and video on her Instagram page. In one of the videos, the suspect's mother in-law is heard demanding for her daughter and granddaughter.
"Am sooo traumatized now!! Jeeezz....got bk to a crowded str ...got scared if my house was on fire. Behold this boy just sold his wife and daughter for N270k to "ritualists" no doubt "Body organs buyers"
Beside him is d poor old mother of the wife....she is asking for her daughter & grand-daughter.
This is no BS i made dis video myself....seems like a blogger's story bt 1st time to witness this real life.
Nigeria nigeria my country God help us.
Pls pray for the safety of the woman and her daughter may God grant them divine escape in Jesus name...LORD HAVE MERCY"
Am sooo traumatized now!! Jeeezz....got bk to a crowded str ...got scared if my house was on fire. Behold this boy just sold his wife and daughter for N270k to "ritualists" no doubt "Body organs buyers" Beside him is d poor old mother of the wife....she is asking for her daughter & grand-daughter. This is no BS i made dis video myself....seems like a blogger's story bt 1st time to witness this real life. Nigeria nigeria my country God help us. Pls pray for the safety of the woman and her daughter may God grant them divine escape in Jesus name...LORD HAVE MERCY 😢😢😢
Pt 2 video of the man who sold wife & daughter for N270k. Finally driven away by the police , somewhere else in lagos he wuld have been prob killed by d mob. Dts d brother inlaw slapping him , culd more slaps bring bak d sister? 😢😢 This crook jumped more than ten fences b4 getting to our estate, he ended up in a church and God arrested him. The long hand of God.
