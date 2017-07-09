A chain and a lock supposedly used by Nigeria to tie down Biafran was broken and unlocked by some IPOB members in a ritual yesterday at Nnamdi Kanu ‘s home in Isiama Afaraukwu , Umuahia, capital of Abia state.

Nnamdi Kanu’s wife, Uchechi Okwu-Kanu headed the spiritual ritual. She stood in for her husband who was not available at the time

The members believe in a symbolic way, the key and chain symbolizes the enslavement and captivity of Biafra in Nigeria. The yoke was finally broken in the spiritual realm and it meant freedom for all Biafrans, they said.

Press play to watch the video below:



