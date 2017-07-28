Commercial activities in Owerri, Imo State were on Friday brought to a halt with the visit of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.
Hundreds of pro-Biafra supporters lined up at Fire Service junction, Wetheral Road, Owerri to receive the IPOB leader. See photos and a video below:
Never in the modern Igbo history has one man had so much real support and influence. Handle this man with care. Igbo useless prostitute igbo leaders but be praying to shut him up whilst the rest of the zoo leaders can only react in distress and pure anger. A child born a Nigerian is almost cursed.ReplyDelete