Nigeria apex court, Supreme court of Nigeria, Wednesday declared Ahmed Markafi led PDP faction authentic National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, restricting Senator Ali Modu Sheriff from further parading of himself as the acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Conversely, today marks the end of PDP’s power tussle between the duo.
PHOTOS: Supreme court declares Markafi PDP National chairman
