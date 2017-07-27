Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike today received Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Port Harcourt International Airport. The Acting President is in Rivers State to commission the state Government Projects and a Fertiliser Plant in Eleme. Continue to see more photos
