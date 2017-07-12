Residents of Umudioga Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State are fleeing for their lives after suspected cultists invaded the community, killing at least five people while several others sustained injuries. More photos after the cut.
Photos of residents fleeing Umudioga, Rivers State following cult clash
