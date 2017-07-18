In a bid to reposition the party to take over power come 2019, former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Expanded National Caucus of the PDP had a meeting at the party's National Secretariat in Abuja yesterday July 17th. In attendance were PDP governors, National Assembly members and other party chieftains.

They also deliberated on the way forward for the Party after the judgment of the Supreme Court that affirmed the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee as the authentic Executive of the PDP.















