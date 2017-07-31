The Lagos state police command today uncovered a shrine said to be used by members of the secret cult, Badoo in Ikorodu. The owner of the shrine, Alhaji Alaka Aboyomi, led the police team into the shrine located on a large expanse of land that is surrounded by thick bush.

Four graves were found in the compound while another one that looked fresh was spotted on a corner in the compound.

