Popular Nigerian IG Comedian, Dami Olatunde aka AphricanApe, just got himself a Range Rover Evoque. He shared the good news on his IG page and also shared more photos of himself by the car. He wrote:
‘On January 2nd when I JOKED about it, it was all a dream…but today, the day of perfection 7/17/17, God turned my dream to my reality! Thank You Lord! #Blessed #RangeRover #Evoque #FunnyMoney #GoodByeHondaAccord #CallMeDaddyRange ’
Photos Below;
Back in January, he had joked about owning a range rover, see his post then:
Congrats to him!
