AphricanApe

Popular Nigerian IG Comedian, Dami Olatunde aka AphricanApe, just got himself a Range Rover Evoque. He shared the good news on his IG page and also shared more photos of himself by the car.  He wrote:
‘On January 2nd when I JOKED about it, it was all a dream…but today, the day of perfection 7/17/17, God turned my dream to my reality! 🙏🏽😁Thank You Lord! #Blessed #RangeRover #Evoque #FunnyMoney #GoodByeHondaAccord #CallMeDaddyRange 😂🙌🏽🔥
Photos Below;




Back in January, he had joked about owning a range rover, see his post then:




Congrats to him!

