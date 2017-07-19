 Photos: Bola Tinubu, Governor Amosun, Others At Dolapo Osinbajo's Birthday Celebration | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Photos: Bola Tinubu, Governor Amosun, Others At Dolapo Osinbajo's Birthday Celebration

Wife of acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, turned 50 last Saturday and a get together was organized for her at the state house Abuja.
Guests included APC National leader Bola Tinubu, Ogun state Governor Ibikunle Amosun, First ladies of some states, Family members and friends. Continue to see photos below:



Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo, his wife and children

