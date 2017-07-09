Two passengers of Young Shall Grow Motors were reportedly killed by armed robbers during a robbery operation along the Benin-Ore road on Friday, July 7.

It was gathered that a driver with Ezewanta Transport Service and his conductor were also shot and injured by the robbers.

Luxurious bus drivers barricaded the road at the Okada axis of the Benin- Ore road over the killing. Road users were stranded for several hours.





A driver with Complete Sport newspaper, Sulaman Tajudeen, said the drivers blocked the road in protest against the killing during a robbery operation on the road.





According to him, the armed robbers blocked the road at about 1pm and were there till 3am, disposing passengers of their belongings.





However, the spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, Moses Nkombe, said one person was killed in the robbery.

“A bus conductor was killed when the robbers shot a bus which refused to stop for them,” he said.