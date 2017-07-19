Armed robbers today attacked a Bureau de change office on Akerele road in Surelere, Lagos state.

According to the victim who gave his name as Musa Ahmodu, he had gone to a bank on Ogunlana drive to do some transactions and was on his way back to his office when the robbers who rode on a motorcycle popularly known as Okada, trailed him to his office. Firing gunshots in the air, the robbers accosted him and collected the money on him.

"I just came back from Diamond bank where they trailed me from. They robbed me and collected $4,000, £200 and N100, 000. They also stole my phone"the victim says

The robbers left unhindered as there was no police officer in sight.

Vice Chairman of the Hausa community in the area, Adamu Musa, confirmed the incident.

Thankfully no casualty was recorded during the attack.