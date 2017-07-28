A woman was attacked by a two-man armed robbery gang, after making a withdrawal at a Zenith bank branch located at Faith Bustop along Egbeda-Ikotun road, Thursday around 8:30am.

Reports say the robbers, who specialize in motorbike robbery, snatched her handbag containing the money she withdrew, but met their waterloo when a mobile policeman attached to another bank around the area shot one dead, while the other tried to escape by trying to blend in with innocent passersby.

He was, however fished out by angry mobs who witnessed the incident and beaten to pulp before he was handed over to a team of policemen who took away the suspects, including the remains of the one shot.