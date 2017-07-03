The suspected member of the Badoo cult group was apprehended inside a building occupied by an old woman at the back of Access bank in the town this morning.
When interrogated, he could not explain how he got into the building. His bag was searched and among the items found in it was a bottle of black oil, four atm cards. Thankfully he was not killed.
He has been handed over to the police.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.