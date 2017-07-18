Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, today suspended his official functions to save the life of a middle aged woman that was involved in an accident at Ugwunwasike junction, Ogidi in the state today July 18th.



Governor Obiano who was out to inspect ongoing works as well as check a major washout by erosion at Odume layout, Obosi, immediately on arrival at the scene, broke his convoy and with the help of his aides, put the lady in a vehicle that will take her to the hospital.



