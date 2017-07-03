Wife of President Buhari, Aisha Buhari has arrived Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the meeting of the Organization of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA).



She was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye and his wife as well as other Embassy, African Union and OAFLA officials.



On her entourage include Zainab Bagudu , Nkechi Okorocha, and Mairo Tanko Almakura; Wives of the Governors of Kebbi, Imo and Nasarawa states, respectively.



