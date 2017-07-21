The funeral of the mother of Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, Madame Christiana Obiano, took place at Father Joseph Memorial Secondary School, Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area, yesterday July 20th.

No fewer than 55 Bishops from Catholic, Anglican and Pentecostal denominations, as well as over 200 priests, participated in the burial ceremony.

Apart from the Archbishop of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, Most Reverend Valerian Okeke, who presided over the ceremony, the Papal Nuncio to Ireland, Archbishop Jude Okolo, and Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev Nicholas Okoh also officiated. Altogether, 26 Catholic Bishops and 19 Anglican Bishops as well as heads of other Christian denominations attended the ceremony.