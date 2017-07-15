



The 25-year-old wife of the Head of the Arabic Department Medium, College Of Education Maru, Zamfara, Mr Yakubu Alhaji Abdulkadir, has been found dead days after she was declared missing.





Naja'atu Abubakar went missing since Tuesday 11th of July. Her body was discovered in a house on Friday, July 14. No details yet on how she died. She has been buried according to Islamic rite.





It was gathered that Naja'atu had told her husband that she was going to the Gusau branch of First Bank Limited, located at Kanteen Area Gusau, to open new Bank account.

Naja'atu, according to her husband, has never left the house since their marriage, adding that he found it strange that she could leave the house like that without returning home. He went to the bank to verify whether she even got there before her disappearance.