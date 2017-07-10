 Photographer gets bill of N953k from mechanic, after car broke down in Lekki flood | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Photographer gets bill of N953k from mechanic, after car broke down in Lekki flood

Lekki flood
Taking to Twitter  to lament about the Lekki Flood, a Nigerian photographer whose Honda Crosstour car broke in the Lekki Flood that hit island communities in Lagos during the weekend, shared photo of the N953,000 bill he got from his mechanic.

Twitter user @I_Maf, said he received a bill of N953,000 from his mechanic to fix his Honda Accord Cross Tour car that got ruined in the flood that swept through Lekki over the weekend. Many cars in Lekki, Victoria Island and Lagos Island broke down in the flood water.

