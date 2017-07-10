Twitter user @I_Maf, said he received a bill of N953,000 from his mechanic to fix his Honda Accord Cross Tour car that got ruined in the flood that swept through Lekki over the weekend. Many cars in Lekki, Victoria Island and Lagos Island broke down in the flood water.

