Umar Haruna, narrowly escaped an attempted kidnapping along Airport Road, Kaduna.The kidnappers abducted his friend but he managed to escape.

While receiving calls from well wishers, another unfortunate incident occurred as armed robbers attacked him along Kawo bridge.

His friend shared the story on Facebook, He wrote;

"He escaped being kidnapped along Airport road,while they took away his friend,and later get robbed at Kawo bridge while answering calls from friends and relations that called to sympathise with him. They took away his car, phone and Cash. We join millions in sympathizing with you and equally praying for our safety where ever we may be.

Allah ya bayyana abokin tafiyan naka....Allah ya maida maka da mafi alheri...

Ya kuma tona asirinsu. Ameen"